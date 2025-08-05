Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Raises Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,222 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 10,448 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.9% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 271,927 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,556 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 60.4% during the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.4% during the first quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. OMC Financial Services LTD raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the first quarter. OMC Financial Services LTD now owns 23,986 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 5.9% during the first quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total transaction of $609,059,211.06. Following the sale, the insider owned 883,779,901 shares in the company, valued at $203,649,402,587.43. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 25,099,537 shares of company stock worth $5,674,394,548 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $211.65 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.45.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

