Wedbush Has Negative Outlook for Biogen Q3 Earnings

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Biogen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 31st. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $3.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.81. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $15.83 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2025 earnings at $15.96 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.75 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.54. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.28 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BIIB. HSBC downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $207.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BIIB

Biogen Trading Up 0.2%

Biogen stock opened at $132.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.13. Biogen has a one year low of $110.04 and a one year high of $207.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.63.

Institutional Trading of Biogen

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.8% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 1,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.8% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 31.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

In other news, insider Rachid Izzar sold 2,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $300,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,550. This trade represents a 25.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

(Get Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.