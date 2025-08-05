Wedbush Issues Pessimistic Outlook for HURN Earnings

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Huron Consulting Group in a report issued on Friday, August 1st. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.86. The consensus estimate for Huron Consulting Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.10 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s FY2025 earnings at $7.54 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.60 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.75.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Up 3.7%

Shares of HURN stock opened at $126.55 on Monday. Huron Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $101.73 and a 12 month high of $155.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.47.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.10. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $402.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huron Consulting Group

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director Joy Brown sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.74, for a total transaction of $100,026.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,087.04. This trade represents a 6.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.74, for a total transaction of $142,209.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,071.88. This represents a 11.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,208 shares of company stock worth $310,606 over the last 90 days. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HURN. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

