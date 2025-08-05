Wedbush Raises Earnings Estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note issued on Thursday, July 31st. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will earn $1.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.10. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Neurocrine Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is $4.28 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ FY2027 earnings at $9.24 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $10.72 EPS.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.08. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $687.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NBIX. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.90.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $128.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.26 and its 200 day moving average is $120.74. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $84.23 and a fifty-two week high of $154.87.

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 457 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $61,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 4,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,550. The trade was a 8.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jude Onyia sold 59,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total transaction of $7,803,986.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 18,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,385,982.94. This trade represents a 76.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,251 shares of company stock valued at $11,672,602 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 83.5% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,534,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,129,000 after buying an additional 2,518,199 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,097,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,037,000 after acquiring an additional 640,556 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 210.4% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 938,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,053,000 after acquiring an additional 635,900 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5,078.9% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 429,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,524,000 after acquiring an additional 421,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1,405.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 393,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,516,000 after purchasing an additional 367,315 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

