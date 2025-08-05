Wells Fargo & Company Cuts AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Price Target to $153.00

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $173.00 to $153.00 in a research note published on Monday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ATR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on AptarGroup from $182.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.60.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ATR

AptarGroup Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of ATR stock opened at $138.94 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.76 and its 200 day moving average is $151.55. AptarGroup has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $178.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.57.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $966.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 24th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 24th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gael Touya sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $503,646.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 33,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,183,433.06. This trade represents a 8.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 1,671 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $255,312.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,135.52. The trade was a 13.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,351 shares of company stock valued at $5,257,371 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AptarGroup

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,481,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,854,000 after purchasing an additional 617,365 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 12.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,219,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,284,000 after purchasing an additional 247,519 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.5% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,139,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,116,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,420,000 after purchasing an additional 108,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 12.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 800,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,723,000 after purchasing an additional 87,719 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AptarGroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.