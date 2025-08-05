Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF) Short Interest Up 439.9% in July

Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 79,900 shares, anincreaseof439.9% from the June 30th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wereldhave Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WRDEF opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. Wereldhave has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $16.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.83.

Wereldhave Company Profile

Wereldhave N.V. (the Company) is an investment company that invests in real estate (shopping centers and offices). The property portfolio of Wereldhave N.V. and its subsidiaries (the Group') is located in Belgium, France and the Netherlands. The Group is principally involved in leasing investment property under operating leases.

