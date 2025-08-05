Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Sunday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. CIBC decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.88.

NYSE:WY opened at $25.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.46. The stock has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.50, a P/E/G ratio of 65.60 and a beta of 1.08. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WY. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2,817.0% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,624,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,000,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,423,000 after purchasing an additional 678,539 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

