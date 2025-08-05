What is Atb Cap Markets’ Estimate for TSE:GFL Q3 Earnings?

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of GFL Environmental in a research report issued on Thursday, July 31st. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. The consensus estimate for GFL Environmental’s current full-year earnings is $1.69 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

GFL has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of GFL Environmental to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of GFL Environmental to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

Shares of GFL stock opened at C$68.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.11, a PEG ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$67.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$66.65. GFL Environmental has a 12 month low of C$52.40 and a 12 month high of C$71.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a $0.0154 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 14th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.25%.

In other GFL Environmental news, Director Patrick Joseph Dovigi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.33, for a total value of C$3,366,610.60. 2.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GFL Environmental Inc is an environmental services company. Its offerings include non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure, soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line, which generates the majority of the revenue, consists of the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste.

