What is Atrium Research’s Estimate for CVE:SCZ Q2 Earnings?

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ – Free Report) – Atrium Research decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Santacruz Silver Mining in a report released on Wednesday, July 30th. Atrium Research analyst B. Pirie now forecasts that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Santacruz Silver Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.
Santacruz Silver Mining Price Performance
CVE SCZ opened at C$1.15 on Monday. Santacruz Silver Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.25 and a twelve month high of C$1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$287.79 million, a PE ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.68.
Insider Activity
About Santacruz Silver Mining
Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc, as well as lead and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Zimapan Mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico; the Sinchi Wayra and the Illapa assets located in Bolivia; and exploration properties, which include the La Pechuga Property and the Santa Gorgonia Prospect.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Santacruz Silver Mining
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Analysts Make a Quantum Bet on D-Wave’s Cryogenic Packaging
- A Deeper Look at Bid-Ask Spreads
- Traders Turn Bullish on Housing Stocks Again—3 Leading the Way
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Onsemi’s August Pullback Is a Signal to Buy for Tech Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Santacruz Silver Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santacruz Silver Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.