What is Atrium Research’s Estimate for CVE:SCZ Q2 Earnings?

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ – Free Report) – Atrium Research decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Santacruz Silver Mining in a report released on Wednesday, July 30th. Atrium Research analyst B. Pirie now forecasts that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Santacruz Silver Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

Get Santacruz Silver Mining alerts:

Santacruz Silver Mining Price Performance

CVE SCZ opened at C$1.15 on Monday. Santacruz Silver Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.25 and a twelve month high of C$1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$287.79 million, a PE ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.68.

Insider Activity

About Santacruz Silver Mining

In related news, Director W. Barry Girling sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.26, for a total transaction of C$56,700.00. Also, Director Roland Lohner sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.25, for a total value of C$75,198.00. Insiders have sold a total of 370,100 shares of company stock valued at $468,088 in the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc, as well as lead and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Zimapan Mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico; the Sinchi Wayra and the Illapa assets located in Bolivia; and exploration properties, which include the La Pechuga Property and the Santa Gorgonia Prospect.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Santacruz Silver Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santacruz Silver Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.