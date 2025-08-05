What is B. Riley’s Estimate for Scorpio Tankers Q3 Earnings?

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Scorpio Tankers in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 30th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Scorpio Tankers’ current full-year earnings is $5.29 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.12 EPS.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The shipping company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $222.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.26 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 39.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on STNG. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance

STNG stock opened at $47.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.31. Scorpio Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $30.63 and a fifty-two week high of $75.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 77.1% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 758 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 761 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 1,375.0% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 206.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 854 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is 21.80%.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.