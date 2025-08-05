What is Cormark’s Estimate for MDA Space Q2 Earnings?

MDA Space Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of MDA Space in a research note issued on Thursday, July 31st. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for MDA Space’s current full-year earnings is $0.96 per share.

Get MDA Space alerts:

MDA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of MDA Space from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of MDA Space from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of MDA Space from C$35.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of MDA Space from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$33.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.78.

MDA Space Price Performance

Shares of TSE:MDA opened at C$45.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 81.64 and a beta of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$35.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$28.92. MDA Space has a 52 week low of C$11.78 and a 52 week high of C$46.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael Philip James Greenley sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.04, for a total value of C$5,807,400.00. Also, Senior Officer David Snarch sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.20, for a total transaction of C$507,600.00. Insiders sold a total of 306,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,024,768 over the last ninety days. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDA Space Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MDA Space Ltd, formerly MDA Ltd, is a global space company. The Company is a robotics, satellite systems and Geo intelligence provider. It provides communications satellites and earth and space observation. It is also involved in space exploration and infrastructure. Its software, AURORA, is a digital satellite product line providing critical new solutions to operators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MDA Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDA Space and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.