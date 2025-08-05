What is DA Davidson’s Estimate for AMETEK Q3 Earnings?

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for AMETEK in a report released on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville anticipates that the technology company will earn $1.75 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for AMETEK’s current full-year earnings is $7.15 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AMETEK’s FY2025 earnings at $7.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.77 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on AME. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, April 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Melius lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.91.

AME stock opened at $184.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.57 and its 200 day moving average is $176.99. AMETEK has a one year low of $145.02 and a one year high of $198.33.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bares Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter worth about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in AMETEK by 628.6% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 57.7% during the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.97%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

