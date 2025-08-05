What is DA Davidson’s Estimate for KBR Q3 Earnings?

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of KBR in a report issued on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for KBR’s current full-year earnings is $3.26 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for KBR’s FY2025 earnings at $3.47 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.13 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of KBR from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

KBR Stock Performance

NYSE:KBR opened at $48.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.15 and a 200-day moving average of $51.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. KBR has a twelve month low of $43.89 and a twelve month high of $72.60.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. KBR had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.65%. KBR’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS.

Institutional Trading of KBR

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of KBR by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 3,767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $1,056,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 802,361 shares in the company, valued at $42,372,684.41. This represents a 2.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.91%.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

See Also

