What is DA Davidson’s Estimate for LINKBANCORP Q3 Earnings?

LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of LINKBANCORP in a research note issued on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas forecasts that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for LINKBANCORP’s current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share.

Get LINKBANCORP alerts:

LINKBANCORP Price Performance

Shares of LINKBANCORP stock opened at $6.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. LINKBANCORP has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.05. The company has a market cap of $252.32 million, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.47.

LINKBANCORP Dividend Announcement

LINKBANCORP ( NASDAQ:LNKB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. LINKBANCORP had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $27.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.88 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. LINKBANCORP’s dividend payout ratio is 30.00%.

Institutional Trading of LINKBANCORP

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in LINKBANCORP in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of LINKBANCORP by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of LINKBANCORP by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of LINKBANCORP during the 1st quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of LINKBANCORP by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. 37.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LINKBANCORP

(Get Free Report)

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LINKBANCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LINKBANCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.