What is Northland Capmk’s Estimate for Teradyne Q3 Earnings?

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teradyne in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 31st. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard now forecasts that the company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.08. The consensus estimate for Teradyne’s current full-year earnings is $3.88 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Teradyne’s FY2025 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $651.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.02 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 16.59%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS.

TER has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on Teradyne from $155.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Teradyne from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.44.

Teradyne Stock Performance

TER stock opened at $105.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.72. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $65.77 and a fifty-two week high of $144.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.28 and a 200-day moving average of $92.25.

Teradyne announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 16.61%.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 554 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total transaction of $58,574.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 97,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,313,644.31. The trade was a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Teradyne by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,922,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,176,000 after acquiring an additional 516,332 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Teradyne by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,828,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,474 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its holdings in Teradyne by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 3,234,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,331,000 after purchasing an additional 847,409 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne by 26.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,118,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,634,000 after purchasing an additional 652,175 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 4.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,957,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,252,000 after purchasing an additional 131,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

