What is Roth Capital’s Estimate for Tigo Energy Q3 Earnings?

Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO – Free Report) – Roth Capital lifted their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Tigo Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, July 30th. Roth Capital analyst P. Shen now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.09). Roth Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tigo Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.43) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Tigo Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Get Tigo Energy alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Tigo Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th.

Tigo Energy Stock Down 6.1%

Shares of Tigo Energy stock opened at $1.23 on Monday. Tigo Energy has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average of $1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $76.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.99.

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 million. Tigo Energy had a negative net margin of 69.01% and a negative return on equity of 337.61%.

About Tigo Energy

(Get Free Report)

Tigo Energy, Inc provides solar and energy storage solutions for the solar industry. It offers module level power electronics (MLPEs) to maximize the energy output of individual solar modules. The company also provides GO Energy Storage Systems that provide solar energy storage management capabilities; and Energy Intelligence (EI) platform, which provides monitoring and energy demand forecasting capabilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tigo Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tigo Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.