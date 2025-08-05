What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Estimate for COLM Q3 Earnings?

Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Columbia Sportswear in a research report issued on Friday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Columbia Sportswear’s current full-year earnings is $4.10 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $605.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COLM. UBS Group reduced their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a report on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $62.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.80.

Columbia Sportswear Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of COLM stock opened at $51.08 on Monday. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $92.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is presently 30.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $183,049.44. Following the sale, the director directly owned 128,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,460,695.46. The trade was a 2.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 48.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Sportswear

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 287.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,143 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 29,035 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 8,642.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 52,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after buying an additional 51,853 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 18.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 42,989 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after buying an additional 6,693 shares during the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

