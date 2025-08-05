What is Wedbush’s Estimate for Varonis Systems Q3 Earnings?

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Varonis Systems in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 30th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.21). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Varonis Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.83) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Varonis Systems’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.72) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.31.

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VRNS opened at $56.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.51. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $36.53 and a one year high of $60.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.39 and a beta of 0.71.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 23.06% and a negative net margin of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $152.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Varonis Systems news, CFO Guy Melamed sold 51,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $2,859,083.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 470,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,930,170.20. This represents a 9.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 131,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,583,300. The trade was a 4.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,889 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,324 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Varonis Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 31.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 85,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 179.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

