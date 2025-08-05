What is William Blair’s Forecast for S&P Global Q3 Earnings?

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for S&P Global in a research report issued on Thursday, July 31st. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $4.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.26. The consensus estimate for S&P Global’s current full-year earnings is $17.11 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for S&P Global’s Q4 2025 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.25. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $611.69.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $562.55 on Monday. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $427.14 and a 1 year high of $563.02. The company has a market cap of $172.53 billion, a PE ratio of 43.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $521.70 and its 200 day moving average is $509.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.54%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

