William Blair Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for VSE

VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) – William Blair cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for VSE in a report issued on Thursday, July 31st. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now anticipates that the construction company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.79. The consensus estimate for VSE’s current full-year earnings is $2.96 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for VSE’s FY2025 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on VSE from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price target on VSE from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on VSE from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

VSE Trading Up 7.2%

Shares of VSEC stock opened at $156.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.90. VSE has a 52-week low of $73.36 and a 52-week high of $158.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 140.04 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.58 and its 200 day moving average is $120.60.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.28. VSE had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $272.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of VSE by 36.5% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of VSE by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of VSE by 8.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of VSE by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of VSE by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Anita D. Britt sold 2,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.38, for a total transaction of $371,191.22. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,431.06. This trade represents a 42.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VSE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

About VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

