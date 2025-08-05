William Blair Decreases Earnings Estimates for El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of El Pollo Loco in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 1st. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for El Pollo Loco’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for El Pollo Loco’s FY2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

El Pollo Loco Stock Performance

LOCO opened at $10.49 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average is $10.57. The stock has a market cap of $315.22 million, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. El Pollo Loco has a twelve month low of $8.29 and a twelve month high of $14.25.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $125.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.24 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 9.83%. El Pollo Loco’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of El Pollo Loco

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 456,432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,267,000 after acquiring an additional 45,134 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 392.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,816 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 182,366 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 342,570 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 50,765 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,533,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,695,000 after acquiring an additional 266,908 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $582,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

