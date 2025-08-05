William Blair Has Bearish Forecast for RE/MAX Q3 Earnings

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for RE/MAX in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 30th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for RE/MAX’s current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for RE/MAX’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on RMAX. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of RE/MAX from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th.

NYSE:RMAX opened at $7.51 on Monday. RE/MAX has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $14.31. The firm has a market cap of $149.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.43.

In other RE/MAX news, EVP Abigail C. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total value of $77,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 151,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,579.72. This trade represents a 6.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMAX. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 736.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,005,000 after buying an additional 1,320,628 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 895,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,557,000 after buying an additional 178,599 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,468,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in RE/MAX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,342,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RE/MAX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

