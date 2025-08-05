William Blair Has Negative Forecast for Exponent Q3 Earnings

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Exponent in a research report issued on Friday, August 1st. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Exponent’s current full-year earnings is $1.98 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Exponent’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Exponent Stock Performance

Shares of EXPO opened at $70.58 on Monday. Exponent has a 52 week low of $63.81 and a 52 week high of $115.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.60 and a 200-day moving average of $80.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Exponent had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $132.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Exponent by 10,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exponent by 5,333.3% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Exponent by 859.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Exponent by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exponent during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Bradley A. James sold 2,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total value of $214,226.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Pye sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total value of $152,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 29,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,849.28. The trade was a 6.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,267 shares of company stock worth $489,120. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

See Also

