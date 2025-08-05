William Blair Has Pessimistic View of SKWD Q3 Earnings

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 31st. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the company will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.05 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.88.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Price Performance

SKWD opened at $49.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.60. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $34.10 and a 12-month high of $65.05.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $319.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.64 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 16.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $619,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 2,223.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 69,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

In related news, CFO Mark W. Haushill sold 52,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $3,099,472.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 133,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,852,040.04. This trade represents a 28.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kirby Hill sold 8,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $502,116.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 8,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,116.63. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

