William Blair Has Positive Outlook of Roku FY2026 Earnings

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Roku in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 31st. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Roku’s current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Roku’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.23. Roku had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ROKU. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.96.

Roku Stock Performance

Shares of Roku stock opened at $85.83 on Monday. Roku has a 1 year low of $48.33 and a 1 year high of $104.96. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.36 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roku news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 3,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $270,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 76,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,867,106.40. The trade was a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $2,241,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,466.92. The trade was a 67.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 308,873 shares of company stock worth $28,076,913. Insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roku

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Roku during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 125.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

