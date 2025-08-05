William Blair Issues Optimistic Outlook for CTSH Earnings

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report released on Thursday, July 31st. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now forecasts that the information technology service provider will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.24. The consensus estimate for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $4.98 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ FY2025 earnings at $5.12 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.54 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.86 EPS.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Susquehanna upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.88.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $71.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $65.52 and a 52-week high of $90.82.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.20%.

Institutional Trading of Cognizant Technology Solutions

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.0% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,531 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 500,039 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $38,253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,105 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 290.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 899 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.0% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.