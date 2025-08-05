William Blair Issues Pessimistic Outlook for Kadant Earnings

Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kadant in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 30th. William Blair analyst R. Sparenblek now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.91. The consensus estimate for Kadant’s current full-year earnings is $9.97 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Kadant’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $255.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.99 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KAI. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Kadant from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th.

KAI opened at $322.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.21. The company has a current ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 1.24. Kadant has a 12-month low of $281.30 and a 12-month high of $429.95.

Kadant announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KAI. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,882,000 after acquiring an additional 18,995 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Kadant during the fourth quarter valued at $631,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

