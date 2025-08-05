William Blair Predicts WillScot’s Q3 Earnings (NASDAQ:WSC)

WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for WillScot in a report released on Friday, August 1st. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for WillScot’s current full-year earnings is $1.77 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for WillScot’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $589.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.07 million. WillScot had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WSC. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of WillScot from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of WillScot from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WillScot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of WillScot stock opened at $25.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.49 and its 200 day moving average is $29.78. WillScot has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $42.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSC. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in WillScot by 0.7% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 70,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of WillScot by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of WillScot by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in WillScot by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in WillScot by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone acquired 10,000 shares of WillScot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.19 per share, with a total value of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 15,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,906.96. This trade represents a 185.74% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. WillScot’s dividend payout ratio is 46.67%.

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

