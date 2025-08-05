William Blair Raises Earnings Estimates for Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Planet Fitness in a research note issued on Thursday, July 31st. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Planet Fitness’ current full-year earnings is $2.51 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $276.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.80 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 88.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PLNT. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price objective on Planet Fitness and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $126.00 price objective on Planet Fitness and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.63.

Get Our Latest Report on PLNT

Planet Fitness Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $110.37 on Monday. Planet Fitness has a 1-year low of $68.75 and a 1-year high of $114.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 52.06, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.40 and its 200-day moving average is $101.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 964.0% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 57.8% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 187.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 1,250.0% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.