XOMA Royalty (NASDAQ:XOMA) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

XOMA Royalty (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Sunday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on XOMA Royalty in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of XOMA Royalty in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th.

XOMA Royalty Stock Up 10.0%

XOMA stock opened at $27.25 on Friday. XOMA Royalty has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $326.10 million, a P/E ratio of -23.70 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.19.

XOMA Royalty (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.32. XOMA Royalty had a negative return on equity of 12.43% and a negative net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $15.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that XOMA Royalty will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other XOMA Royalty news, CEO Owen Hughes sold 25,637 shares of XOMA Royalty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $650,667.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 62,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,351.38. The trade was a 29.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 392,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $10,642,793.30. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,267,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,350,469.50. This represents a 23.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XOMA Royalty

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of XOMA Royalty by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP increased its position in shares of XOMA Royalty by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 95,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of XOMA Royalty by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of XOMA Royalty by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of XOMA Royalty by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Royalty Company Profile

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

Featured Stories

