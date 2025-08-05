Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Receives $151.14 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $151.1429.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up from $137.00) on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Xylem from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Xylem to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Xylem stock opened at $143.89 on Friday. Xylem has a fifty-two week low of $100.47 and a fifty-two week high of $144.83. The stock has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Xylem had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Xylem will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,006,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,465,122,000 after purchasing an additional 362,127 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,804,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $671,623,000 after buying an additional 135,492 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,369,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $506,985,000 after purchasing an additional 320,500 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,366,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,906,000 after purchasing an additional 531,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,024,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,767,000 after purchasing an additional 274,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

