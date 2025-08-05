Zacks Research Forecasts Stronger Earnings for W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for W&T Offshore in a research report issued on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for W&T Offshore’s current full-year earnings is ($0.45) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for W&T Offshore’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd.

W&T Offshore Price Performance

Shares of WTI stock opened at $1.73 on Monday. W&T Offshore has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $2.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average is $1.58. The company has a market cap of $254.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.70.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05.

Institutional Trading of W&T Offshore

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTI. Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 35.8% during the first quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 6,858,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,234 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 427.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,831,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after buying an additional 3,104,484 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 24.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,071,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after buying an additional 598,614 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,189,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 42,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 11.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,284,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 129,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.