Zacks Research Weighs in on Snap-On’s Q3 Earnings (NYSE:SNA)

Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Snap-On in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.60. The consensus estimate for Snap-On’s current full-year earnings is $19.79 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Snap-On’s Q1 2026 earnings at $4.81 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $5.11 EPS.

Get Snap-On alerts:

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.11. Snap-On had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SNA. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Snap-On from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Snap-On in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Snap-On from $329.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Snap-On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.17.

Get Our Latest Report on Snap-On

Snap-On Price Performance

NYSE SNA opened at $318.72 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $326.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Snap-On has a 12-month low of $266.56 and a 12-month high of $373.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Snap-On by 0.7% during the first quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Snap-On by 4.3% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Snap-On by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Snap-On by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Snap-On by 28.2% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Snap-On

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.85, for a total transaction of $7,318,876.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 804,510 shares in the company, valued at $254,104,483.50. The trade was a 2.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.92, for a total transaction of $348,712.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,568,957.60. This represents a 11.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,815 shares of company stock worth $9,482,532 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Snap-On Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.