Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Short Interest Up 166.3% in July

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,900,000 shares, anincreaseof166.3% from the June 30th total of 1,840,000 shares. Currently,9.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 821,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Zevra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 20,564.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 8,020 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Zevra Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ZVRA opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. Zevra Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $13.16. The stock has a market cap of $615.15 million, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zevra Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ZVRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.96 million. Zevra Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 226.78% and a negative return on equity of 201.05%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Zevra Therapeutics will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZVRA shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Zevra Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

Zevra Therapeutics Company Profile

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

