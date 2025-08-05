ZimVie (ZIMV) to Release Earnings on Thursday

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share and revenue of $112.82 million for the quarter.

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $116.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.60 million. ZimVie had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 6.37%.

ZimVie Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZIMV opened at $18.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $529.31 million, a PE ratio of -26.81 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average of $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.37. ZimVie has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $18.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZimVie

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZIMV. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZimVie by 7.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 707,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 50,805 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZimVie by 53.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 103,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 36,132 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZimVie by 69.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 13,150 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of ZimVie by 9,039.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 12,474 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZimVie by 2.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

ZIMV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of ZimVie from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ZimVie in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. B. Riley lowered shares of ZimVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of ZimVie from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ZimVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

ZimVie Company Profile

ZimVie Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It operates through two segments, The Dental Segment and The Spine Segment.

