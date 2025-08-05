ZimVie (ZIMV) to Release Earnings on Thursday

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share and revenue of $112.82 million for the quarter.
ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $116.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.60 million. ZimVie had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 6.37%.
ZimVie Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ZIMV opened at $18.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $529.31 million, a PE ratio of -26.81 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average of $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.37. ZimVie has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $18.98.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ZIMV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of ZimVie from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ZimVie in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. B. Riley lowered shares of ZimVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of ZimVie from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ZimVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.
ZimVie Company Profile
ZimVie Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It operates through two segments, The Dental Segment and The Spine Segment.
