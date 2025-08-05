Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 1,163 Shares of Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of POR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,959,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,720,000 after acquiring an additional 635,987 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,306,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,598,000 after acquiring an additional 463,685 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 54.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,085,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,422,000 after acquiring an additional 380,749 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,200,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,968,000 after acquiring an additional 271,540 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,725,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on POR shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut Portland General Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

Portland General Electric Trading Up 1.7%

POR opened at $42.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.55. Portland General Electric Company has a 12 month low of $39.54 and a 12 month high of $49.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.00 and a 200 day moving average of $42.15.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $807.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.97 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric Company will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.49%.

Insider Activity

In other Portland General Electric news, CFO Joseph R. Trpik, Jr. sold 2,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $107,634.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 27,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,130.15. The trade was a 8.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael A. Lewis sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $77,673.70. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,710.90. This trade represents a 12.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Featured Articles

