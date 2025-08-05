Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 1,673 Shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on StepStone Group from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on StepStone Group from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on StepStone Group from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays set a $62.00 target price on StepStone Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on StepStone Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.43.

NASDAQ STEP opened at $58.08 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.30 and a beta of 1.37. StepStone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.07 and a 1-year high of $70.38.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. StepStone Group had a positive return on equity of 15.21% and a negative net margin of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $295.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. StepStone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -40.17%.

In other StepStone Group news, CEO Scott W. Hart sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $612,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,800. This represents a 14.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael I. Mccabe sold 67,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.54, for a total value of $3,828,775.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 423,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,965,270.56. The trade was a 13.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 426,144 shares of company stock worth $25,370,101. Corporate insiders own 16.47% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in private debt, venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

