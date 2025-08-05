Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 2,301 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BHF. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 14,084 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,694,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 114,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 33,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $46.96 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.52. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $64.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.72 by ($0.55). Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 20.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BHF. Wall Street Zen downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.30.

In other Brighthouse Financial news, EVP Vonda Huss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total transaction of $178,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,441 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,423.91. This trade represents a 13.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

