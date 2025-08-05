Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 3,191 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 21.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,912 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in URBN. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2,893.8% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 479 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 34.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,753 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2,317.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,408 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Urban Outfitters news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 20,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $1,467,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,440.96. The trade was a 79.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $2,595,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 480,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,613,948.40. This represents a 6.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,156 shares of company stock worth $11,636,158 in the last 90 days. 31.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Report on URBN
Urban Outfitters Price Performance
Shares of URBN stock opened at $79.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.44. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $33.86 and a one year high of $79.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.37.
Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Urban Outfitters
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Analysts Make a Quantum Bet on D-Wave’s Cryogenic Packaging
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Traders Turn Bullish on Housing Stocks Again—3 Leading the Way
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Onsemi’s August Pullback Is a Signal to Buy for Tech Investors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.