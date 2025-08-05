Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 3,191 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 21.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,912 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in URBN. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2,893.8% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 479 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 34.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,753 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2,317.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,408 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Urban Outfitters news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 20,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $1,467,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,440.96. The trade was a 79.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $2,595,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 480,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,613,948.40. This represents a 6.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,156 shares of company stock worth $11,636,158 in the last 90 days. 31.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on URBN. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Glj Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Read Our Latest Report on URBN

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of URBN stock opened at $79.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.44. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $33.86 and a one year high of $79.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.37.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Urban Outfitters

(Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.