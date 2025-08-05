Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 3,633 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,632,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,719,000 after buying an additional 39,332 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rayonier in the fourth quarter valued at $4,726,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rayonier in the fourth quarter valued at $320,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 713,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after buying an additional 11,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rayonier Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Rayonier stock opened at $23.68 on Tuesday. Rayonier Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.84 and a 1 year high of $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.83.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.78%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RYN. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Rayonier from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Rayonier from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Rayonier from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

