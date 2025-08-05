Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 429 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,652 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in AAON were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of AAON by 613.3% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of AAON by 652.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of AAON by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of AAON by 81.2% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AAON by 26.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AAON alerts:

AAON Trading Up 0.5%

AAON opened at $82.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.18 and a beta of 0.94. AAON, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.98 and a 12 month high of $144.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.20 and a 200 day moving average of $89.91.

AAON Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

AAON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

Get Our Latest Report on AAON

Insider Activity

In other AAON news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 8,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.66, for a total value of $824,501.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,613,602.06. This trade represents a 23.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 21,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total value of $2,225,632.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,617.92. The trade was a 70.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,634 shares of company stock valued at $3,470,491. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AAON

(Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.