Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 63.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 68.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. 56.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALGM shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.56.

Shares of ALGM opened at $31.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.75. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $38.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.05 and a beta of 1.74.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Allegro MicroSystems had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $203.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.

