Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Holdings in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,085,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter worth $263,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 5.6% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 17.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 20.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $169.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.83.

Oshkosh Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $136.98 on Tuesday. Oshkosh Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $76.82 and a fifty-two week high of $137.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.43.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.43. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. Oshkosh’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Oshkosh Corporation will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 20.48%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.