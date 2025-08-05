Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Holdings in UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in UL Solutions were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in UL Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. lifted its holdings in UL Solutions by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in UL Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in UL Solutions by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its holdings in UL Solutions by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UL Solutions news, insider Gitte Schjotz sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total value of $472,080.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 46,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,162,194.16. This trade represents a 12.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alberto Uggetti sold 1,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $137,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,950. The trade was a 17.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

UL Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of UL Solutions stock opened at $73.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.97. UL Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.79 and a 52 week high of $74.15. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 43.74 and a beta of 1.00.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. UL Solutions had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.19 million. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that UL Solutions Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

UL Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. UL Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ULS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on UL Solutions from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (up from $60.50) on shares of UL Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on UL Solutions from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on UL Solutions from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on UL Solutions from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UL Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.43.

UL Solutions Profile

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

Further Reading

