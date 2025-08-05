Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,199,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,678,000 after buying an additional 29,898 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,774,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,614,000 after purchasing an additional 213,441 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,123,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,206,000 after purchasing an additional 41,819 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in United Bankshares by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,809,000 after buying an additional 61,109 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in United Bankshares by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 830,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,196,000 after buying an additional 235,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UBSI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st.

United Bankshares Trading Up 2.1%

NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $35.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.93. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.50 and a 12 month high of $44.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.79.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. United Bankshares had a net margin of 23.14% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $306.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.30%.

About United Bankshares

(Free Report)

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.