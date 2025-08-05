Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Position in Iamgold Corporation (NYSE:IAG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Iamgold Corporation (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,690 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,636 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Iamgold were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Iamgold by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,156 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Iamgold by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,747 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Iamgold by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 600,647 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Iamgold by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 95,612 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 6,595 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its holdings in Iamgold by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 18,986 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

IAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Iamgold in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Iamgold in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Iamgold in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James Financial raised Iamgold to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Iamgold from $7.50 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Iamgold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.53.

Shares of Iamgold stock opened at $7.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.20 and a 200 day moving average of $6.65. Iamgold Corporation has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $8.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Iamgold had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 45.42%. The company had revenue of $457.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that Iamgold Corporation will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

