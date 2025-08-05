Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,960 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 5,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 12,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.87, for a total transaction of $790,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 29,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,621,379.05. This trade represents a 10.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dana C. O’brien sold 10,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.58, for a total transaction of $2,097,613.32. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,408,156.84. This represents a 38.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Up 3.3%

Analyst Ratings Changes

STRL stock opened at $271.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $227.84 and a 200 day moving average of $172.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.50 and a 52 week high of $272.81.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STRL shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

