Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,582 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,866,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060,284 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,303,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,551,000 after acquiring an additional 363,944 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 30.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,346,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313,296 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 1.5% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,439,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,327,000 after acquiring an additional 178,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,902,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,421,000 after acquiring an additional 143,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lauren Young sold 30,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $272,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,562,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,186,083.52. This represents a 95.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Wei sold 30,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $272,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,562,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,186,083.52. This represents a 95.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,005,302 shares of company stock valued at $544,851,748 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CCCS shares. Barclays increased their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CCC Intelligent Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.07.

CCC Intelligent Solutions stock opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 481.74 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.53.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $260.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.21 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

