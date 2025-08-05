Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 66.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,787 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 56.9% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 6,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 853.8% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,968 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 8,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Coeur Mining in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Coeur Mining Stock Performance

NYSE CDE opened at $9.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $9.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46 and a beta of 1.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 10.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

CDE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, National Bankshares set a $12.00 target price on Coeur Mining in a report on Friday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coeur Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.21.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CDE

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eduardo Luna sold 17,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $134,362.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 101,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,415.03. This trade represents a 14.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pierre Beaudoin sold 60,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $442,022.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 188,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,042.60. This represents a 24.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,061 shares of company stock valued at $667,775 over the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.