Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Position in Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Lazard were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lazard by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lazard by 164.1% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in shares of Lazard by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. 54.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LAZ. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lazard from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Lazard from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lazard in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lazard from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lazard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

Shares of NYSE:LAZ opened at $51.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.35. Lazard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.97 and a 52-week high of $61.14.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. Lazard had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lazard, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is 68.97%.

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

